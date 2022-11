Not Available

Johnny Cash influenced a great variety of musicians and it was never more apparent than on Friday, April 20, 2012 at The Moody Theater in Austin, TX. The special concert and 80th-birthday tribute, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash, featured an all-star list of talent not only celebrating the life and legacy of Johnny Cash, but also paying tribute to Cash, his music, his roots and his heritage.