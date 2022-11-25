Not Available

WE WANT ANGEL restages the final showdown of Sam Peckinpah’s Western classic THE WILD BUNCH (1969) as a loop of endless shootouts. Cutting and mapping images from the heroic finale in real-time with custom software, Peckinpah’s final shootout is transformed into a psychedelic orgy of fetishistic self-destruction that borders between the sublime and the mundane. The never-ending cycles of senseless killings mirror and unwind the obsessive-compulsive disorder of (male) destructive heroism/eroticism that haunts the history of narrative cinema.