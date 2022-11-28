We Want Our Mummy

Not Available

The stooges go to Egypt in search of the mummy of king Rootin-Tootin for which a museum will pay a $5000 prize. They wind up in the mummy's tomb where they are harassed by some bad guys after the same objective. The villains, who have kidnapped a professor from the museum, want the jewels buried inside the mummy. When Curly accidentally destroys the mummy, Moe and Larry wrap him in bandages to fool the bad guys. They manage to rescue the professor and retrieve the real mummy of Rootin-Tootin who turns out to have been a midget.