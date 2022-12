Not Available

This deeply moving film reminds the world of the forgotten history of gay survivors of Nazi Germany. As many as 15,000 gay men were sent to concentration camps, targeted by the Nazis as subversives. In this powerful documentary, three gay survivors share their stories. The "A" (which stood for "Arschficker"/"Assfucker") refers to a symbol (which pre-dated the pink triangle) that gay prisoners were forced to wear.