2014

"We Were Not Made For This World” is a existential sci-fi short film directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Colin West McDonald, based on a comic of the same name by cartoonist Paul Hornschemeier that features a rapidly declining robot wandering aimlessly through the desert (via Brian Heater @ laughingsquid.com). Directed by Colin West McDonald [cwestmcdonald.com, twitter.com/CWestMcDonald] Based on "We Were Not Made For This World" by award-winning cartoonist Paul Hornschemeier [forlornfunnies.com] || Costume Designer & Robot: Tina Matthews || Narrator: Mark "Big Poppa" Stampley || Narrator Recording Mixer: Fred Bogert || Additional Foley Artist: Felix Blume || Graphic Design: Jeff Brush [jeffbrush.com]