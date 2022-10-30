We Were Promised Jetpacks: E Rey (Live in Philadelphia)

Not Available

Recorded at the final show of their 2012 US tour, at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, and mixed by the band's touring sound engineer Andrew Bush, E Rey features the first new WWPJ song in two years, "Peace Sign" - an early live-version taster of their upcoming studio album, which will be released in the fall 2014. Shot by a 5-camera crew, the film includes concert footage as well as tour footage and interviews shot on Super 8 by their friend Matt over weeks of being on the road with the band.