We Were Promised Jetpacks: E Rey (Live in Philadelphia)

    Recorded at the final show of their 2012 US tour, at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, and mixed by the band's touring sound engineer Andrew Bush, E Rey features the first new WWPJ song in two years, "Peace Sign" - an early live-version taster of their upcoming studio album, which will be released in the fall 2014. Shot by a 5-camera crew, the film includes concert footage as well as tour footage and interviews shot on Super 8 by their friend Matt over weeks of being on the road with the band.

