Not Available

Hundreds of thousands of Latinos saw military action for the United States in World War II, and twelve of these heroes won our nation's most prestigious award, the Medal of Honor. All of the soldiers, sailors and airmen who served have a story to tell and now ten Latino veterans in their 70s and 80s offer reflections -- filled with heroism, fear, pain, sorrow, joy and humor -- on their role in a war that changed the world.