During the 2nd year of high school in the winter season, Yano (Toma Ikuta) transferred from Kushiro to Tokyo due to a family matter. Yano and Nanami (Yuriko Yoshitaka) promised to meet again. A couple of years later, Nanami is busy finding a job, while Yano's friend Takeuchi (Sousuke Takaoka) supports her. in the beginning, Yano and Nanami kept their relationship, even with the long distance between them, but Yano suddenly stops contacting Nanami ...