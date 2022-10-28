1977

We Will All Meet in Paradise

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 11th, 1977

Studio

Les Productions de la Guéville

The film is the immediate continuation of Un éléphant ça trompe énormément, released the previous year. Having fortuitously discovered a photograph in which Marthe embraces someone unknown, clothed with a chequed jacket, Étienne Dorsay becomes jealous, and imagines various stratagems to identify the lover. In the meantime, Étienne and his friends acquire a weekend house for a very low price. As in the previous work, the film is largely narrated by the character Étienne, whose tone shifts with the reality of the images. The film contains a certain number of allusions to the films of Blake Edwards (the Pink Panther series).

Cast

Claude BrasseurDaniel
Guy BedosSimon
Victor LanouxBouly
Danièle DelormeMarthe Dorsay
Marthe VillalongaMouchy Messina
Jenny ArasseBernadette, collaboratrice d'Etienne

