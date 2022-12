Not Available

"We Will Live Forever" is the search for traces of the destroyed Jewish culture of Wilna. While the gentile Viennese band "gojim" looks for the musical traces of this extinguished culture, we get a very personal view of the era through the eyes of three witnesses of this time. On behalf of the many who can no longer speak, they tell stories about childhood, youth and resistance in and around the ghetto of Wilna.