We will never die

Rodrigo and his mother travel to the town where his older brother just died. In this calm place they will go through the first stages of their mourning. Rodrigo will start to peer on grown-ups grief and, imperceptibly, will begin to leave childhood behind. His mother will try to uncover the mysteries surrounding that death. A diaphanous film, with some melancholy and light humor, with lonely characters that try to bring some aection to each other. A story suspended in time, floating between the countryside lost places.