We Will Say Amen

In a harsh and mountainous landscape, at an abandoned station called Tang Haft, Hassan is responsible for transportation of people with a suspended cabin-like device called Gargar over a roaring and wide river. This is an opportunity for Hassan to know people and be witness to their life stories, loves, happy times and sad times. Unexpected events reveal new truths about his only friend, a young peddler known as Angelic Asghar. This film is a poetic account of lonely hearts and true friends.