We Will Stand

Experience the concert of a lifetime celebrating 40 years of contemporary Christian music. Thirty acclaimed artists including Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, Steve Curtis Chapman, Sandi Patty, Larnelle Harris, The Imperials, Newsboys, 4Him, Nicole C. Mullen and more reunited for a special evening of musical performances. This newly recorded collection captures 40 hit songs from the past four decades as well as behind-the-scenes interviews with artists honoring the impact this music has made on millions of lives.