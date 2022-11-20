Weak at Denise

Not Available

Colin (Bill Thomas) flies remote-controlled model aeroplanes and plods away as a bureaucrat in a local benefit office. A confirmed failure in all romantic matters, woefully under the thumb of his elderly mother, Colin's latent sexual passions are suddenly set ablaze when the gorgeous Denise (Chrissie Cotterill) appears on the scene. Except that Denise and her boyfriend Roy (Craig Fairbrass) have evil plans for the naive Colin which draw him into a web of sexual intrigue, bizarre life-threatening experiences and a very incompetent murder plot. An off-beat comedy.