Weapon X - Codename: Wolverine

Experience a Wolverine Origins movie closer to continuity, involving Logan's attempts with Professor X to restore his fragmented mind. Completely removes all mentions, references and conversations indicating Wolverine and Sabertooth being related. Completely removes all plot threads regarding Logan volunteering for the Weapon X program. Many action scenes tightened, removing over the top elements. Removes Silver Fox having mutant powers and being Emma Frost's sister. Weapon XI: Stryker's pet project, a merge of many mutants' powers to create their antithesis; this character is now stand alone and not a bad adaptation. Japan epilogue included following the current Marvel movie trend.