Weapons of Mass Distraction

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

HBO

As two warring media moguls (Gabriel Byrne and Ben Kingsley) grapple for ownership of a coveted professional football team, they use the newspapers, magazines and television stations they own to destroy each other's reputations. Larry Gelbart (Tootsie, television's "M*A*S*H" and the musical "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum") penned this big-business satire originally produced for HBO, co-starring Mimi Rogers and Jeffrey Tambor.

Cast

Gabriel ByrneLionel Powers
Ben KingsleyJulian Messenger
Mimi RogersAriel Powers (aka Alexi)
Jeffrey TamborAlan Blanchard
Illeana DouglasRita Pascoe
Paul MazurskyDr. Jonathon Cummings

Images