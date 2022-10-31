Weaving Girl

Not Available

Li Li, intelligent young woman is working in a mill Xian'an. The company knows the difficulties. Her husband, who worked in the same company, was among the first laid off and has launched a small business (fish). They have a little boy, Bing Bing. Tired, Li Li will visit the hospital. The verdict: acute leukemia. The bone marrow is financially out of reach. Rest chemotherapy less effective but require her husband to sell the family home. In addition, Li Li needs a little freedom to live a little for herself and get answers before ... She goes to Beijing to visit the one she was in love ten years ago, and who was not accepted by her parents.