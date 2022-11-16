Weaving Views

Not Available

This feature-length documentary about Professor Jože Dolmark shows the protagonist as a man of many insights, interests and talents; as an art historian, an authority on literature and the history of cinema and photography, a film critic, cineaste, screenwriter, actor, and above all an extraordinary teacher and professor, and in a new light: intimately, through anecdotes and his world view, as befits a man of his greatness. Jože Dolmark is a brilliant intellectual, an eloquent speaker, and an astute observer of Slovenian culture, cinema, and life at large.