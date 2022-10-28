Weaving with Spanish Threads: An Immigrant's Tale

Not Available

Weaving with Spanish Threads is an hour-long (62 min.) documentary about the Spanish immigrants who arrived in Hawaii under 3-5 year contracts in the early 1900s. They came to work in the sugar cane and pineapple plantations, and after their term was up, many settled permanently in California rather than staying in Hawaii or returning to Spain. Our story is told by one of the original immigrants, 98 years old when we filmed him and full of stories. His narrative is supplemented by interviews with descendants of these immigrants. The documentary is hosted by Jaime Cader, member of one of California's Spanish clubs who has spent many years helping immigrants and farm laborers. The documentary's director is Eve A. Ma, an award-winning filmmaker.