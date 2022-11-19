Web of Deception

Not Available

An international crime syndicate absconds with over $5 million in precious jewels. Police are baffled. The insurance companies are outraged. When dashing Tony Driscoll-private investigator-is called in, the robbery investigation quickly becomes a murder case. And Driscoll is suspect #1. Dodging cops as well as criminals, Driscoll steps into a subterranean world. A world of beautiful women, exotic ports and sleek fast cars. Where hunter becomes hunted-and romance is heartbeats away from death.