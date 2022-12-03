Web of Secrecy: Black Widow II Declassified

Not Available

'One of the characteristics of working in the black world is that the more you know, the more deeply you have to bury what you know...' The only complete account of the TOP SECRET story behind the creation of the incredible supersonic ATF stealth fighter designed by the Northrop and McDonnell Douglas teams, the YF-23 stealth fighter and its fly-off against the Lockheed YF-22 in competition for the Advanced Tactical Fighter contract with the Air Force-as told by the team members who built the plane.