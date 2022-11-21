Not Available

Web Warriors is a documentary that defines the conflict, establishes the stakes, and reveals the combatants in the escalating global battle taking place in cyber space. The film features computer hacker Michael Calce (aka Mafia Boy) who explains how as a 15 year old student he shut down Yahoo, Amazon, CNN, and Dell - from his bedroom. Viewers will watch grey hat hacker Donnie Werner (aka Morning Wood) as he comes face to face with the Russian cyber mafia as he searches for the creators of a new computer virus. Web Warriors is a wake-up call that we have entered the era of digital warfare where the stakes continue to escalate in a battle that now costs the global economy more than $500 Billion annually.