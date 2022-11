Not Available

Cam tells the tragicomic story of Antoinette, a bachelor who is tired of being alone. If his neighbor Rob offers to help him with internet dating, he eagerly accept the offer. The miracle takes place: Rob is the Russian Natasha Antoinette for her and let happen to the Netherlands. What Antoin not know is that Natasha actually the secret internet lover of married Rob, who seize this opportunity to have her near him.