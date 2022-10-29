Webcam Girls: At Your Service

Not Available

Discover the bizarre and often hilarious world of women who work in the alternative adult industry, with exclusive access to their online playgrounds. Focusing on the increasingly popular world of webcam erotica, we follow some of the savvy businesswomen finding creative ways of cashing in. With 28,258 people accessing online adult content each second, the world's appetite for saucy screenplay seems to be insatiable. Applications on mobile devices that allow people to fulfil fantasies 'on the go' are currently valued at £80 million in the UK alone. With the UK adult industry worth over £1 billion as a whole, the money making potential is endless. As each webcam conversation clocks up a minimum of £1.60 a minute for these technological temptresses, these women can make over the hourly national minimum wage in less than six minutes.