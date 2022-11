Not Available

WEC 27: Marshall vs. McElfresh was the third mixed martial arts event held by the World Extreme Cagefighting under Zuffa management. The event was held on May 12, 2007. UFC lightweight fighter and future WEC Lightweight Champion Jamie Varner was expected to make his promotional debut on this card against Richard Crunkilton, but the fight was removed from the card after Varner suffered training injuries.