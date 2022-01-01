Not Available

WEC 29: Condit vs. Larson was a mixed martial arts event held by World Extreme Cagefighting. The event took place on Sunday, August 5, 2007 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event aired live on the Versus Network. The main event featured the WEC Welterweight title fight between champion, Carlos Condit, and challenger, Brock Larson. The show also featured the U.S. debut of PRIDE veteran Paulo Filho as he fought Joe Doerksen for the vacant WEC Middleweight title.