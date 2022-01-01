Not Available

WEC 30: McCullough vs. Crunkilton was a mixed martial arts (MMA) event held by World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC). The event took place on Wednesday, September 5, 2007 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on the Versus Network. The event featured a lightweight title match between champion "Razor" Rob McCullough and Richard Crunkilton. Additionally, Chase Beebe defended his bantamweight title against Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Rani Yahya, who replaced Manny Tapia on the card after Tapia suffered a knee injury. WEC 30 was to feature the WEC debut of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight Champion Jens Pulver in his move to the featherweight division. However, Pulver had to withdraw from the fight due to a knee injury.