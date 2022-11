Not Available

WEC 32: New Mexico was a mixed martial arts (MMA) event held by World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) that took place on Wednesday, February 13, 2008. For the first time under Zuffa ownership, the show was held in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and not the usual spot of Las Vegas, Nevada. The event drew an estimated 268,000 viewers on Versus, a record low for the WEC.