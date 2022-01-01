Not Available

WEC 37: Torres vs. Tapia was a mixed martial arts event held by World Extreme Cagefighting on December 3, 2008 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event aired live on the Versus Network. WEC Bantamweight Champion Miguel Torres successfully defended his title again against Manny Tapia in the main event of the evening. In addition, former IFL standout Wagnney Fabiano made his WEC debut on this card. The Mark Munoz-Ricardo Barros fight was the final light heavyweight bout to be put on by the WEC. The division was absorbed into the UFC following this event. The event drew an estimated 671,000 viewers on Versus.