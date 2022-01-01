Not Available

WEC 41: Brown vs. Faber 2 was a mixed martial arts event held by World Extreme Cagefighting on June 7, 2009 at the Arco Arena in Sacramento, California. It was the most successful show in the WEC's history. Featherweight champion Mike Brown defended his title in a rematch against former champion and no. 1 contender Urijah Faber in the main event. UFC lightweight Kenny Florian acted as a special guest color commentator. Eddie Wineland was expected to face Frank Gomez at the event, but was forced off the card with an injury and replaced by Noah Thomas. Rich Crunkilton was expected to face Donald Cerrone at the event, but was forced out of the bout with an injury and replaced by James Krause. The event drew an estimated 1,300,000 viewers on Versus.