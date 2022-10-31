WEC 49: Varner vs. Shalorus

Not Available

World Extreme Cagefighting® heads to Canada for the first time ever with a loaded card. Former lightweight world champion Jamie Varner begins his quest back to WEC gold when he takes on the heavy-handed Kamal Shalorus in the main event, while rising featherweight Josh Grispi battles LC Davis in a fight that will push the winner one step closer to a world title shot. If those two fights weren’t enough to get MMA fans’ juices flowing, London, Ontario’s Chris Horodecki takes on Taekwondo expert Ed Ratcliff and standup ace Mark Hominick of Thamesford, Ontario, battles Montreal’s Yves Jabouin in a long-awaited featherweight bout. World Extreme Cagefighting at Rexall Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, June 20th.