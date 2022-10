Not Available

WEC 53: Henderson vs. Pettis was a mixed martial arts event held by World Extreme Cagefighting that took place on December 16, 2010 at Jobing.com Arena in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona. The event was the first time that Zuffa has hosted an event in Arizona. This was the final WEC event, due to the merger with the UFC. This was the final WEC event before merging with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2011.