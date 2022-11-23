Not Available

Wedding: A Film is a personal, poetic essay in which Mohammadreza Farzad tries to understand the institution and concept of marriage. Farzad does a survey of your levels; he plays his own wedding video over and over again to look for early signs of unhappiness in his marriage and a future divorce. He looks at other people’s wedding videos to investigate whether a happy wedding means, and is, synonymous with a happy marriage. The hunt for answers goes from the personal and empties into the issues of marriage function in society.