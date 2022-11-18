Wedding Bell Blues

Not Available

On her wedding day, young Tabitha (Kirsten Price) is starting to have doubts about marrying her sweetheart Kevin(Chris Cannon). Although she loves him dearly, her mind wonders if she's sacrificing future fantasies in favor of a ball and chain. With only moments before she's to tie the knot, her family and friends rush to her side to calm her fears and share their own hilarious stories of cold feet, warm hearts, and wild sex. As Tabitha comes to her senses, she realizes that getting married is not the end of her life, but the start of a wonderful adventure with Kevin. .