Leyla, a beautiful and feisty middle-aged woman, lives with her mother, whose nagging has become everyday background music. The two women fight shamelessly and cruelly, and in protest against her mother Leyla makes choices that even she herself finds a bit startling. Ahmet is a taxi driver, years younger than Leyla and confused after his father’s death. He still has to report his every step to his mother and obey his uncle who is the head of the family.