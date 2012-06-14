2012

Wedding Day

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 14th, 2012

Studio

This thriller from directors Dale Fabrigar and André Gordon concerns two couples who decide to marry on the same day - readily anticipating the most joyous event of their young lives. All hell breaks loose, however, when three men - including a minister, a drug addict and a jealous brother - unleash violence on the ceremonies.

Cast

C. Thomas HowellRuss
Jennifer KellerBrooke Mason
Stephanie DrapeauMichelle Emry
André GordonWill Donovan
Sean FieldRohan Donovan
Brandon MolaleCody

Images