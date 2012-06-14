Wedding Day

This thriller from directors Dale Fabrigar and André Gordon concerns two couples who decide to marry on the same day - readily anticipating the most joyous event of their young lives. All hell breaks loose, however, when three men - including a minister, a drug addict and a jealous brother - unleash violence on the ceremonies.
|C. Thomas Howell
|Russ
|Jennifer Keller
|Brooke Mason
|Stephanie Drapeau
|Michelle Emry
|André Gordon
|Will Donovan
|Sean Field
|Rohan Donovan
|Brandon Molale
|Cody
