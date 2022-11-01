Not Available

Wedding Dress

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rod Pictures

Go Eun (Song Yoon Ah), a wedding dress designer and single mom, has only a limited number of days to live. Before parting from her young daughter So Ra (Kim Hyang Gi), Go Eun wants to do everything she can for her, including making a beautiful wedding dress for So Ra for the future. As her condition worsens, So Ra finds out about the cancer and tries to fulfill her mother's wishes one by one, in secret.

Cast

Kim Hyang-giSo-ra
Kim Myeong-kukJung-woon
Jeon Mi-seonJi-hye
Kim Yeo-jinMi-ja
Kim Ye-ryeongYeo-woon
Lee Ki-WooJi-hoon

View Full Cast >

Images