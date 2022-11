Not Available

In the sequel to Summer of Dreams, it's been a year since Debbie's smash hit "Wonderland." Now living in a small town, she's found true love and left the music industry behind to teach kids the value of their own musical talents. But when her manager begins to pull her back into the limelight to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her first single, "Out of the Blue," Debbie has to decide which will come first – music or love?