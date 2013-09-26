2013

WEDDING PALACE has been called the Korean-American “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” Abandoned at the altar, Jason’s (Brian Tee) family approaches bridal replacements, but to their horror, he rejects them all. On a business trip to Korea, he meets the girl of his dreams, Na Young (Kang Hye-jung). They embark on a cyber love affair fueled by imagination and video chats. Jason proposes and his family is delighted. When Na Young arrives, Jason’s wacky family screws things up at every turn causing a roller coaster of ups and downs to this modern romance. Jason will have to bridge the gap between family expectations and true love. Award winning indie trail blazer, WEDDING PALACE is the first ever US-Korea indie co-production and was shot in Los Angeles and Seoul.