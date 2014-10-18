Wedding Planner Mystery follows the exploits of a quirky but lovable event planner who makes murder as fun as can be. Homicide doesn't follow our heroine; she seeks it out. Using her circle of contacts, her friendship with a reporter and the same research skills that enable her to plan distinctive events - if an unsolved murder occurs in Seattle, Carnegie will find out about it.
|Andrew W. Walker
|Aaron Gold
|Brandon Beemer
|Holt Walker
|Rick Ravanello
|Detective Borden
|Julian Christopher
|Eddie Breen
|Zahf Paroo
|John Nevin
|Chelan Simmons
|Nicky Parry
