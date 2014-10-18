2014

Wedding Planner Mystery

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 18th, 2014

Studio

WPM Productions

Wedding Planner Mystery follows the exploits of a quirky but lovable event planner who makes murder as fun as can be. Homicide doesn't follow our heroine; she seeks it out. Using her circle of contacts, her friendship with a reporter and the same research skills that enable her to plan distinctive events - if an unsolved murder occurs in Seattle, Carnegie will find out about it.

Cast

Andrew W. WalkerAaron Gold
Brandon BeemerHolt Walker
Rick RavanelloDetective Borden
Julian ChristopherEddie Breen
Zahf ParooJohn Nevin
Chelan SimmonsNicky Parry

Images