Wee Sing in Sillyville

Not Available

One day, two kids named Scott and Laurie and their basset hound Barney are magically transported into a coloring book! This coloring book is a mystical, magical land called "Sillyville." While there, the kids meet up with Sillywhim, a happy, sing-songy lady who tells them of Sillyville's troubles. The Yellow Spurdurgurgles, Blue Twirlypops, Green Jingleheimers, and Red Bittybooties are all fighting because they do not wear the same colors! Scott, Laurie, and Sillywhim meet up with all of these coloful characters, plus a talking tree, a singing acorn, and the kindly purple-wearing Pasha who all sing songs about themselves. Will the kids and Sillywhim be able to reunite all of the people of Sillyville? You can bet your magic rainbow blower on it!