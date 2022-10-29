Weed: A Dr. Sanjay Gupta Special

Not Available

In the first documentary released by Dr. Gupta he focuses on the story of the Figi family and their daughter Charlotte. When Charlotte was only 3 months old she went into a violent seizure lasting around half an hour. Charlottes parents rushed her to the hospital where a full work up revealed nothing about her condition and within only a week she began to seize on a regular basis up to two hours at a time. Charlotte had been diagnosed with Dravet Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy. When she turned 2 Charlotte had begun to seize hundreds of times in a single week and her cognitive function was rapidly declining. Charlotte finally found a treatment in the form of a special breed of marijuana plant that was low in THC while high in CBD. This has completely changed the Figi family’s life and Charlotte suffers from only one or two seizures every week or two which are much less severe than those she experienced prior to treatment.