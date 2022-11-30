Weed & Wine

Not Available

Continents apart from one another, two farming families aim to reinvent themselves on their land. One family-a strong-willed French matriarch and the son she raised among her vines-tends a centuries-old, biodynamic vineyard in the Southern Rhône. Across the ocean in Humboldt, California, another family-a brash father and his more reserved son-carefully manage a state-recognized, organic cannabis farm. The feature documentary WEED and WINE interweaves their stories, urging comparisons and teasing out contradictions between France's revered winemaking traditions and the artisan culture emerging alongside the legal cannabis industry.