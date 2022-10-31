Not Available

In Weedwolf, the outrageous residents of small-town Normal, Texas, find their partying ways threatened by a mysterious werewolf who likes to eat stoners. All that stands in the way of total mayhem (or maybe the casue of it) is Grass County Sheriff Hardwood, his "gifted" man-scout son, Bumper, and his "illegal" deputy, Rodriguez. They'll find some help from Mary Jane, and her Uncle Junebug, the drunken talk show host and his nympho co-anchor, Indian wanna-be hippies, a survivalists, hot lesiban lovers, and the one-and-only "Willie", and even a sasquatch.