Week 23 follows the battle of Rahel, the daughter of Swiss Bishop, through a high-risk identical twin pregnancy. At the 6th month of the pregnancy, Rahel was informed that one of the fetuses lost pulse and is lying dead alongside to his living twin brother. Due to the high risk for physical disability & brain damage for the surviving fetus, all doctors, without exception, recommended the termination of Rahel's pregnancy; In other words- killing the living fetus.