Week-End Marriage

In this comedy, a hard-working husband loses his job and his wife becomes the bread winner. The husband feels demeaned by his new role and takes a mistress to regain his lost manhood. The chastened wife eventually returns to the daily drudgery of home so her hubby can feel important and manly again. Marital bliss ensues.
|Norman Foster
|Ken Hayes
|Aline MacMahon
|Agnes Davis
|George Brent
|Peter Acton
|Grant Mitchell
|Doctor
|Robert Emmett O'Connor
|Police Desk Clerk Eddie (uncredited)
|Loretta Young
|Lola Davis Hayes
