1932

Week-End Marriage

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 17th, 1932

Studio

First National Pictures

In this comedy, a hard-working husband loses his job and his wife becomes the bread winner. The husband feels demeaned by his new role and takes a mistress to regain his lost manhood. The chastened wife eventually returns to the daily drudgery of home so her hubby can feel important and manly again. Marital bliss ensues.

Cast

Norman FosterKen Hayes
Aline MacMahonAgnes Davis
George BrentPeter Acton
Grant MitchellDoctor
Robert Emmett O'ConnorPolice Desk Clerk Eddie (uncredited)
Loretta YoungLola Davis Hayes

