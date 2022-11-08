Weekend Girls

Not Available

'Kinky Business' takes the storyline of the mainstream hit 'Risky Business' and runs wild with it. Tom Byron is perfect as the young man left home alone by his vacationing parents. His older brother (Jerry Butler) decides that it's the perfect time for Tom to lose his innocence, so he brings over stunning hooker Tanya Lawson to introduce him to the wanton world of sex. Soon, Tom's turned his parents' house into a thriving brothel, with his friends and hers hooking up for fun and profit. Ginger Lynn plays Tom's sweet and innocent next door neighbor, a gal who teases him to no end, but eventually gives in to his advances. Their steamy shower-sex sequence ranks with the hottest scenes in 80s erotica, with Ginger at the top of her passionate powers. Punky young beauty Lois Ayres also shines, romping with Butler in a dining room table tryst that really hits the spot.