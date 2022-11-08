Not Available

Weekend Retreat is a darkly comic thriller set in an isolated house in the picturesque Cornish countryside. Karen Campbell has brought her husband Duncan away for a 'quiet weekend', a chance to communicate and rebuild their fractured marriage. Duncan plays along but seems distant. During their first night they're taken hostage by Kevin and Gary, estrange brothers desperate for money who thought the house was empty. Gaffer taped back to back the Campbell's marriage is pushed to the limit while the brothers can't stop bickering long enough to get the job done. As the weekend draws on the stakes are raised as secrets are revealed and body parts lost.