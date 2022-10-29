Weekend Worriers

Not Available

Follow two Australian performers, Elliot Sexton and Mr. Juicy as they invite you into their anxiety filled lives and their... "friendship!" The modern age "odd couple" team up to give you an insight into their crazy lives. Elliot Sexton and Mr. Juicy show you their preperation leading into a local wrestling event while sharing stories from their careers. Hear the amazing story of when they first met and how the two manage to stay friends throughout their wrestling adventures. Mr. Juicy finally opens up about his anxiety issues and what made him decide to change his life... Losing a massive 35kg to date with the help of Elliot Sexton's personal training program! These two hold nothing back and tell all in this hilarious documentary that you must see to believe!