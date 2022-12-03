Weetzie Bat

Not Available

Weetzie is an ethereal pixie living in 1980s Los Angeles, where she grew up the child of an alcoholic starlet mother and a junkie screenwriter father. She teams up with her Mohawked best friend Dirk to find love, leading her to mysterious trenchcoat-wearing filmmaker Max and platinum-haired surfer Duck. But when their bliss is threatened by deaths, breakups and Max’s witchy and bitter ex-girlfriend Vixanne, Weetzie must take off her pink harlequin sunglasses in order to confront life’s darkness and find happiness in a city known as much for the glamour of fame and fortune as the darkness of cults and crime.